The Vancouver Canucks have traded forward Vasily Podkolzin to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

The pick originally belonged to the Ottawa Senators before it was acquired by Edmonton, alongside Roby Jarventie, in exchange for Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

“We would like to thank Vasily for his time here with the Canucks,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “Podz put in a lot of work both on and off the ice and we wish him all the best in Edmonton.”

The 23-year-old had two assists in 19 games last season. In 137 career games, all with the Canucks, Podkolzin has 18 goals and 17 assists.

The Moscow, Russia native was originally selected 10th overall by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL Draft.