The Vancouver Canucks have traded goaltender Arturs Silovs to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick on Sunday.

Silovs split the 2024-25 season between Vancouver and the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks. In 21 regular-season games in the AHL, Silovs went 14-5-2 with a .908 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average. The 24-year-old shone in the playoffs, backstopping Abbotsford to the Calder Cup and was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP. During his 24 playoff appearances, he went 16-7-0 with a .931 save percentage and 2.01 GAA.

In 10 regular-season appearances with Vancouver last season, he went 2-6-1 with an .861 save percentage and 3.65 GAA.

Silovs was a sixth-round pick (156th overall) by Vancouver in 2019. The Riga, Latvia native backstopped his country to bronze at the 2023 World Championship, earning the tournament MVP and best goaltender awards.

He is signed through the 2025-26 season with a cap hit of $850,000.

In February, the Canucks signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5 million contract extension with the Canucks while Thatcher Demko re-upped on July 1 to a three-year, $25.5 million extension beginning in 2026-27.

Stillman, 22, split the 2024-25 season between the AHL's Utica Comets and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 65 combined AHL games last year, he had four goals and 12 points.

A first-round pick (29th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in 2021, he was dealt to the Penguins at this year's trade deadline along with the rights to prospect Max Graham and a third-round pick in 2027 in exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden.

Stillman has yet to appear in an NHL game.