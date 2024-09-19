PENTICTON, B.C. — Jake DeBrusk had a bit of an unfamiliar feeling as he prepared to hit the ice with his Vancouver Canucks teammates Thursday — butterflies.

The 27-year-old winger is no stranger to NHL training camps, but after seven seasons with the Boston Bruins, Thursday marked his first time skating with a new team.

“It was actually pretty nerve wracking. I was a little nervous going out there," DeBrusk said after the Canucks' first day of training camp in Penticton, B.C.

"It kind of caught me off guard, actually. But it was good. The guys are competing and it was fast out there. Trying to get chemistry and things like that, so it was exciting.”

DeBrusk inked a seven-year, US$38.5-million deal with the Canucks when the league's free agent market opened on July 1, and was quickly pencilled in as a linemate for Vancouver's star centre, Elias Pettersson.

The duo skated together in drills on Thursday, and DeBrusk was excited about the result.

"I think I've seen a lot of really wicked plays by (Pettersson)," he said. "And I'm sort of still catching up a little bit, but I'm starting to figure some of it out, I think. Any time you have a player like that that's so dynamic, you want to just be consistent for him and just have someone that he can rely on."

DeBrusk, who put up 19 goals and 21 assists in 80 games for the Bruins last season, brings speed and tenacity to the Canucks, Pettersson said.

“He’s skilful, but then works hard," he said. "He plays the body and goes to the dirty areas. But I think it’s the combination of physical play and smartness.”

Developing chemistry takes time both on the ice and away from the rink, Pettersson added.

“It’s just hanging out," he said. "When you’re, I guess, good at hockey, you just figure it out on the ice. And we’ll continue taking steps every day. I’m just excited to get going.”

DeBrusk is among a handful of new additions to Vancouver's roster.

The Canucks also added forwards Danton Heinen, Kiefer Sherwood and Daniel Sprong, and defencemen Derek Forbort and Vincent Desharnais in free agency.

Desharnais was already familiar with Vancouver's playing style, having had a close-up look as a member of the Edmonton Oilers squad that eliminated the Canucks from the playoffs in a gritty, seven-game second-round series in May.

The first day of training camp provided new insight for the six-foot-seven, 226-pound blue liner, however.

“I understand why they were so hard to play against last year,” he said with a laugh.

While Desharnais contributed a goal, 10 assists and 54 penalty minutes to the Oilers last season, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin has said he believes the 28-year-old from Laval, Que., has more to give.

Desharnais agreed.

"That's why I'm here, to get better," he said. "I think there's a lot of small details I can add to my game. I'm a late bloomer, and I want to keep learning, I want to keep improving myself, and every day to get a better mindset every day. Every morning, I just try to get better."

Transitioning to a new team has been smooth so far, Desharnais said.

“I feel like I’m part of the team already," he said, adding that he's spent much of the last week and a half hanging out with his new teammates away from the rink. "I’m very excited to start travelling, to start playing games because you get even closer.”

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet knows better than most what it takes for a player to settle in with a new locker room, having played for six different teams over the course of 18 seasons in the NHL.

Vancouver's veteran players have done a good job of making the recent additions feel welcome, he said.

"I've been on other teams where it takes you a while, maybe it's not as close," the coach said. "But this team, whoever comes in here, it’s ‘Hey, you're welcome’ and they're hanging together. So I credit those guys for that environment.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.