The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday that defenceman Tucker Poolman won't attend this year's training camp.

The #canucks announce that Tucker Poolman won't attend their training camp. He's suffered from migraines for a few years and last played in October 2022. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 20, 2023

Poolman has suffered from migraines for a few years and last played in October 2022. He will start the season on long term injured reserve.

“Regrettably, Tucker will not be able to take part in training camp this year as he continues to try and get better,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “We will continue to support and work with him in his recovery. This is a very unfortunate situation and we feel for Tucker and all that he has gone through in dealing with his issues. Not being able to play the game because of circumstances beyond your control is never easy, and we hope Tucker returns to health soon.”

A fifth-round pick (127th overall) by Winnipeg at the 2013 NHL Draft, Poolman spent four seasons with the Jets before signing a four-year, $10 million contract as a free agent with the Canucks in July 2021. He has two seasons remaining on his contract.

In 163 career NHL games, the Dubuque, Iowa native has six goals and 23 points.

The Canucks open training camp in Victoria, B.C. on Thursday.