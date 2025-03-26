Treating every game as a must-win the Vancouver Canucks appear set to lean on Thatcher Demko down the stretch.

Demko will start Wednesday against the New York Islanders, getting the call in a second straight game after being activated off injured reserve on Monday.

Demko turned aside 22 of the 25 shots he face in Monday's 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils, his first game since Feb. 8, when he was injured against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old has been limited to 18 games this season, posting a 7-6-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He missed the start of the season of season while dealing with a knee injury first sustained in the playoffs last spring.

Demko had a 35-14-2 record in 51 games last season, posting a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Vancouver has largely leaned on backup Kevin Lankinen this season after signing the goaltender late last summer. Lankinen has a 24-14-8 record with a .901 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. He has struggled of late, allowing eight goals on a combined 40 shots over his last two starts.

The Canucks enter Wednesday's game sitting five points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand. The Calgary Flames sit between the two teams, four points back of St. Louis with three games in hand.

The Islanders also enter the matchup feeling desperate as a win would allow them to jump the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot.