Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers is out for Game 2 of the first-round series against the Nashville Predators.

Myers will be replaced by Noah Juulsen in the Canucks’ lineup.

The 34-year-old played 19:08 and had a plus-1 rating in the Canucks’ 4-2 victory over the Predators in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Myers appeared in 77 regular season games this season and posted five goals and 29 points.

The Houston native was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.