PENTICTON, B.C. — Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin says the team's star goalie Thatcher Demko will miss the start of training camp.

Allvin did not say what will keep the 28-year-old American netminder off the ice as the Canucks begin their pre-season preparation in Penticton, B.C. on Thursday.

Demko missed several weeks of the regular season and much of Vancouver's playoff run last spring with a knee injury.

The six-foot-four, 192-pound goalie has a career 213-116-81 regular-season record with a .912 save percentage, a 2.79 goals-against average and eight shutouts across seven seasons with the Canucks.

Allvin says veteran centre Teddy Blueger and defensive prospect Cole McWard will also miss the start of training camp after each had "minor lower-body surgery."

Vancouver previously announced winger Dakota Joshua won't be present for the start of camp as he recovers from surgery for testicular cancer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.