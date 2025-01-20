Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin says he's open to making a trade — as long as the deal makes sense for the team.

His remarks come as reports continue to swirl about the future of star Canucks centre J.T. Miller.

“We’ll continue to see if (a trade) makes sense," Allvin said in a wide-ranging press conference Monday. "Obviously, the parity of the league, it’s hard to make deals this time of the year. And it’s going to be interesting over the next couple of weeks."

The Canucks (20-15-10) have struggled with consistency all season and currently sit one point below the Western Conference's playoff bar.

Vancouver is 3-5-2 over its last 10 games, including an explosive 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Injuries have plagued the team throughout the campaign, starting back in training camp when it was announced all-star goalie Thatcher Demko would miss the beginning of the season as he recovered from a rare muscle injury in his knee. Winger Dakota Joshua didn't start the campaign, either, as he worked his way back from off-season treatment for testicular cancer.

Other key players were sidelined through the first few months of the season, including sniper Brock Boeser (concussion), captain Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Swedish sensation Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Miller, who missed 10 games as he stepped away form the team for personal reasons.

“During the full course of a year, I think you go through some adversity. Injuries hit and obviously we’ve got a fair amount of injuries early on here. The lineups have been different, I wouldn’t say every night, but almost every night," Allvin said.

Evaluating the group has been difficult because of the constant ins and outs, he added.

“When we're healthy and the players perform to their level what they're capable of, I believe we have a good team," the GM said.

Several of Vancouver's stars have struggled offensively this season, including Miller and Pettersson.

The 26-year-old Pettersson has 10 goals and 19 assists in 39 games this season, the first of the eight-year, US$92.8-million contract he signed in March.

Pettersson is "well aware" that his lack of production is a problem, Allvin said.

"He takes ownership," the GM said. "It’s a process for him to become a star player in the league. The work that he’s putting in, it’s not a finished product yet."

Miller has three goals and 23 assists in 35 games this season, down from the career highs the 31-year-old from East Palestine, Ohio posted in both goals (37) and points (103) during regular-season play last year.

He went on to contribute three goals and 12 points in 13 playoff appearances before the Canucks were eliminated by the Oilers in a seven-game, second-round series.

Rumours that Miller will soon be traded continue to circulate.

Asked after Saturday's 3-2 win what playing in Vancouver meant to him, Miller said he was simply focused on playing.

"I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens," he said. "I'm focused on the next game.”

If a trade makes sense and the money fits, the Canucks are open to it, Allvin said Monday.

He still believes, though, that Vancouver has a strong team capable of big things.

“We’ve all seen that, when they’re playing at their best, they’re still very good players," he said. "Age-wise, it’s an intriguing group, kind of the core here. They’re committed to play here, they’re committed to getting back up to the level that they’re capable of. And I do still believe we have a good core here.”

After last year's post-season run, many expected the Canucks to be a lock for this year's playoffs.

“I do believe that this group is capable of being a playoff team," Allvin said. "That being said, we're not in the playoffs right now, so we have to have a stronger second half and pick it up.”

The Canucks host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.