VANCOUVER — Dakota Joshua still struggles to put into words what it felt like to receive the news.

The Vancouver Canucks winger knew something was wrong, but hearing the doctor's diagnosis of testicular cancer was scary.

"Kind of something you can’t be prepared for. But the support from my family, friends, the fans, the organization — everyone’s been so nice and very caring," Joshua said Friday.

“I’m just very thankful and happy to be standing here today. Very hard to go through, but thankful for how it’s turned out so far.”

Joshua, 28, underwent surgery in early September and has been working his way back to the Canucks' lineup ever since.

After missing training camp and the first few weeks of the regular season, he has rejoined the team for practices and even shed the red non-contact jersey.

“I'm feeling good. I'm getting better every day," he said. "Obviously, it's been a tough road to get back in the mix. But it's going good. And I’m just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”

The cancer diagnosis followed a career season where Joshua contributed 18 goals and 14 assists across 63 regular-season games. He added four goals and four assists in the playoffs, then signed a four-year, US$13-million contract extension at the end of June.

While no date has been set for when Joshua will return to Vancouver's lineup, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said he's looking forward to the body positioning and wall work the six-foot-three, 206-pound forward brings.

“I think he could add a boost to our team with that, with winning battles and just his presence in front of the net," Tocchet said. "He’s a tough guy to play against. So any time you add a guy like that in the lineup, it's contagious.”

For Joshua, returning isn't just about seeing whether he can play for three periods.

“I want to go out there and I want to make stuff happen and have an impact and help this team win games," he said. "So, not sure when that’ll be, but getting close and getting better every day.”

Sticking around his teammates has been part of Joshua's healing process. He's joined the team for road trips and is an important presence in the locker room, Tocchet said.

Being around the guys is the best part of playing professional hockey, Joshua said.

“It's a lot of fun and we have a great job," he said. "So to just be a part of it and get up to do it every day is a privilege.”

The Canucks (4-2-3) are set to begin a three-game road swing through California on Saturday when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.