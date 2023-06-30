The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that they will not tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents Ethan Bear, Travis Dermott and Carson Focht.

Nils Hoglander, Vitali Kravstov and Akito Hirose were all given qualifying offers.

Bear, 26, had three goals and 16 points in 61 games in his first season as a Canuck. In 251 career NHL games, he has 16 goals and 63 points split between the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Canucks.

Dermott appeared in only 11 games in 2022-23 after suffering a concussion during the preseason and continued to deal with symptoms throughout the season.

Juulsen re-signs

Defenceman Noah Juulsen and the Canucks have agreed to a two-year, two-way contract.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with defenceman Noah Juulsen on a two-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level in each season and $450,000 at the NHL level in the first year and $475,000 in the second, according to PuckPedia.

The 26-year-old appeared in 12 NHL games last season for Vancouver. He had three goals and 17 assists in 49 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen has also spent time with the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers at the NHL level.