Vatrano has 2 goals and an assist after signing contract extension, leading Ducks past Lightning

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vatrano had two goals and assist after signing a three-year contract extension Sunday, John Gibson picked up his 200th NHL win and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1.

Troy Terry also had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who have won four of their last six. Jackson Lacombe put it out of reach at 16:26 of the third.

Gibson, the third active U.S.-born goaltender to reach that milestone, stopped 36 shots.

Jake Guentzel had a power-play goal in the second period for Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov picked up his 38th assist and 55th point, both fifth in the league.

Jonas Johansson made 22 saves. Tampa Bay has dropped at least three straight for the second time this season.

Vatrano — whose extension through the 2027-28 season will pay him $3 million in each of the next three seasons — redirected Jacob Trouba's shot past Johansson with 2:57 remaining in the first, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Vatrano, who has 11 goals and 23 points, scored into an empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining.

Takeaways

Lightning: Guentzel — who signed a seven-year contract during the offseason — scored his 21st goal, the most by any players on a new team this season.

Ducks: Forward Ryan Strome, who skated in his 200th career game as a Duck, had two assists, extending his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists).

Key moment

Terry snapped a shot from the edge of the right faceoff circle, past Johansson's glove and just inside the post before ringing out to put the Ducks up 1-0 at the 5:24 mark of the first period.

Key stat

Anaheim improved to 8-1-2 when leading after two periods. Tampa Bay is 2-9 when trailing after 40 minutes.

Up next

The teams have home games on Tuesday. The Lightning face Carolina and the Ducks take on Calgary.

___

