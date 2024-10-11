The waiver movement for Raphael Lavoie continued on Friday with the Vegas Golden Knights claiming the 24-year-old forward from the Edmonton Oilers.

It marks the sixth straight day Lavoie has either been placed on or claimed off waivers by either the Oilers or Golden Knights.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, the Golden Knights were the only team to submit a waiver claim for Lavoie on Friday, meaning they can assign him directly to the American Hockey League.

Edmonton claimed Lavoie back from the Golden Knights on Wednesday, but he did not see any ice time in their disastrous 6-0 defeat in their season opener. The Oilers placed Lavoie back on waivers on Thursday.

Lavoie has played seven career NHL games with the Oilers, and has not registered a point in the NHL. He scored 28 goals in 66 games with Bakersfield last season.

Avalanche claim G Kahkonen off waivers from Jets

The Avalanche claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Kahkoken, 28, joined the Jets on a one-year $1 million deal in the off-season but was beat out by Eric Comrie for the backup role in Winnipeg.

The 6-foot-2 netminder split last season with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils, going 7-24-3 with a 3.64 GAA and .898 save percentage.