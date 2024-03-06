The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired defenceman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenceman Daniil Miromanov, a conditional 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2025 third-round pick, the teams announced on Wednesday.

WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE!



We have acquired defenceman Daniil Miromanov, a 2025 first round pick (conditional), and a 2025 third round pick (conditional) from Vegas!



Details: https://t.co/q64Jr0UX9b#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/Qk0TSD6ztz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 7, 2024

The Flames retain 50 per cent of Hanifin's salary in the trade.

The first-round pick is top-10 protected and becomes a 2026 first-round pick if Vegas trades their 2025 pick before the deadline. The third-round pick upgrades to the second round if the Golden Knights win a playoff round.

The Philadelphia Flyers receive a 2024 fifth-round pick to retain salary in the deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that a contract extension is in the works for Hanifin.

VGK and Calgary Flames completing a trade to send Hanifin to Vegas. Contract extension also in the works. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

“It was extremely important to us to ensure this deal featured a first-round draft pick, and a third-round pick that has the potential to become a second-round selection,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a release. “Additionally, we have been tracking Daniil the past couple of seasons and we are pleased to have been able to ensure he was a part of this trade."

Following the trade, Miromanov signed a two-year, $2.5 million deal with the Flames, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Daniil Miromanov signs a two-year extension carrying a $1.25M AAV with #flames after coming over in the deal with Vegas. He would have been a Group 6 UFA this summer. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2024

Miromanov appeared in four games for the Golden Knights this season and did not register a point. He also played in five games for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League and posted a goal and five assists.

Hanifin, 27, was close to an eight-year, $60 million deal to re-sign with the Flames in November, but the offer was pulled as the team struggled, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million deal with an AAV of $4.95 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Hanifin was dealt to the Flames, along with centre Elias Lindholm from the Carolina Hurricanes, in exchange for defenceman Dougie Hamilton, forward Micheal Ferland, and defenceman Adam Fox in June of 2018.

The Boston native has 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games this season.

Drafted fifth overall by the Hurricanes in 2015, Hanifin has 60 goals and 274 points in 659 career games split between the Hurricanes and Flames.