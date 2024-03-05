The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-round pick in 2026, the teams announced on Tuesday.

🔄 TRADE ALERT 🚨



The Golden Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha from Washington in exchange for a 2024 2nd round pick and a 2026 4th round pick. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 5, 2024

The 6-foot-5 winger is in the final season of a four-year, $22.8 million deal with an AAV of $5.7 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Capitals are retaining 50 per cent of Mantha's cap hit in the trade.

Mantha, 29, was acquired by the Capitals from the Detroit Red Wings in April of 2021 in exchange for forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, as well as two draft picks.

Mantha has 20 goals and 34 points in 56 games this season.

Drafted 20th overall by the Red Wings in 2013, Mantha has 139 goals and 286 points in 476 career games split between the Red Wings and Capitals.