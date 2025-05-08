The Vegas Golden Knights will have to wait a little longer for their top goal scorer to return to the lineup, as Pavel Dorofeyev will miss Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Dorofeyev skated in practice but was ruled out after the session ended, per The Athletic's Jesse Granger.

Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights with 35 goals in the regular season, but missed Vegas' series-clinching Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild last week with an undisclosed injury, and has not played since.

He scored one goal and one assist over five playoff games before going down with the injury.

The 24-year-old Russian netted a team-high 35 goals, adding 17 assists, over 82 games in 2024-25, his fourth season with the Golden Knights.

Defenceman Alex Pietrangelo is also considered a game-time decision for the Golden Knights after being a late scratch in Game 1 on Tuesday with an illness.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that there is a chance Pietrangelo could play, and that the team will make the decision closer to puck drop.

Adin Hill is set to start in net again for Vegas after allowing four goals in the Golden Knights' 4-2 loss in the series opener on home ice.

The Oilers are rolling out the same lineup in Game 2, and have won five straight games dating back to the first round - all games in which they trailed and had to come from behind to take the win.