Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will not play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, it was announced Sunday evening.

The Golden Knights said the blueliner will instead "tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season with Vegas." Pietrangelo was named to Canada's tournament roster on Dec. 4.

The 35-year-old has played in 46 of Vegas' 49 games this season and logged 22:42 of ice time in their 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

He has three goals and 22 assists for 25 points this season, his fifth with the Golden Knights after spending his first 12 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will run Feb. 12 to Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston.