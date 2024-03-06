The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring defenceman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that a contract extension is in the works for Hanifin.

Hanifin, 27, was close to an eight-year, $60 million deal to re-sign with the Flames in November, but the offer was pulled as the team struggled, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million deal with an AAV of $4.95 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Hanifin was dealt to the Flames, along with centre Elias Lindholm from the Carolina Hurricanes, in exchange for defenceman Dougie Hamilton, forward Micheal Ferland, and defenceman Adam Fox in June of 2018.

The Boston native has 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games this season.

Drafted fifth overall by the Hurricanes in 2015, Hanifin has 60 goals and 274 points in 659 career games split between the Hurricanes and Flames.