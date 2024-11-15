The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to a three-year, $10.95 extension with defenceman Brayden McNabb with an annual cap hit of $3.65 million on Friday.

McNabb, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has a cap hit of $2.85 million in the last of a three-year, $8.55 million contract.

McNabb is known as one of the "Golden Misfits" as he, defenceman Shea Theodore, and forward William Karlsson are the only three players from the original Golden Knights squad from their inaugural 2017-18 season remaining on the current roster.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman has a goal and two points in 16 games this season, averaging 19:23 of ice time.

McNabb has 22 goals and 111 points in his eight seasons with the Golden Knights and helped the team to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

Drafted 66th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2009, McNabb has 29 goals and 161 points in 756 career games split between the Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, and Golden Knights.