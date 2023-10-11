Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden has been suspended two games by the NHL's department of player safety for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev.

Vegas’ Brett Howden has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Seattle’s Brandon Tanev. https://t.co/HDghfYoHUK — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 11, 2023

Howden received a match penalty, carrying a five-minute major and was ejected from his team's opener for the hit Tuesday night.

Tanev did not return after the hit, which came six minutes into the third period. The Golden Knights did not allow a goal on the ensuing power play, eventually earning a 4-1 win.

Howden, 25, had an assist in the game before being ejected. He had six goals and 13 points in 54 games last season, while picking up 55 penalty minutes. He had five goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games with Vegas.

Tanev was minus-1 in the opener prior to exiting as a result of Howden's hit. He had a career-high 16 goals and 35 points in 82 games last season.