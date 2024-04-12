Mark Stone is gearing up for a return to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team announced on Friday their captain has been cleared to practice with the team and will be on the ice in a non-contact jersey later on Friday.

Mark Stone has been cleared to practice with the team on the ice as he continues to recover from a lacerated spleen sustained on February 20.



Stone is expected to participate in a non-contact jersey beginning on Friday during the team’s morning skate.#VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 12, 2024

Stone, 31, has been out of action since Feb. 20 when he incurred a lacerated spleen in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.

A native of Winnipeg, Stone is in his sixth season with the Golden Knights after a deadline deal with the Ottawa Senators in 2019.

In 56 games this season, his 12th in the NHL, Stone has 16 goals and 37 assists.

The Brandon Wheat Kings product is in the fifth year of an eight-year, $76 million deal.

The Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.