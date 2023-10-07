The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed forward Grigori Denisenko off waivers from the Florida Panthers Saturday.

Denisenko, 23, was drafted 15th overall by the Panthers at the 2018 NHL Draft. He had 12 goals and 36 points in 56 AHL games last season.

All other players waived on Friday cleared.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Jesper Bosqvist (BOS), Oskar Steen (BOS), Jakub Zboril (BOS), Brandon Biro (BUF), Kale Clague (BUF), Riley Stillman (BUF), Trey Fix-Wolansky (CBJ), Jack Ahcan (COL), Brad Hunt (COL), Cam Dineen (EDM), Philip Kemp (EDM), Brad Malone (EDM) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 7, 2023

Calvin Pickard (EDM), Tyler Madden (LA), Shane Bowers (NJ), Justin Dowling (NJ), Tyce Thompson (NJ), Max Willman (NJ), Denis Gurianov (NSH), Jachym Kondelik (NSH), Chris Driedger (SEA), Cale Fleury (SEA) and John Hayden (SEA). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 7, 2023

Twenty-three players were placed on waivers Saturday, including former Boston Bruins first-round pick Jakub Zboril and three players from the Edmonton Oilers as they waived Cam Dineen, Philip Kemp and Brad Malone.

Zboril, 26, was drafted 13th overall by the Bruins at the 2015 NHL Draft. In 22 games with Boston last season, he had one goal and three assists.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $2.275 million contract with an average annual value of $1.13 million.