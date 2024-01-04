The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed defenceman Tobias Bjornfot off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas claims Tobias Björnfot off waivers from Los Angeles. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 4, 2024

Bjornfot, 22, appeared in one game for the Kings this season. He has also skated in nine games with the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Drafted 22nd overall by Los Angeles at the 2019 NHL Draft, Bjornfot made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $1.55 million contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

The Upplands Vasby, Sweden native has one goal and 15 points in 117 career NHL games with the Kings.