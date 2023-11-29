Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 26 with an upper-body injury, had successful surgery and is considered 'week-to-week', the team announced on Wednesday.

Theodore has four goals and 18 points in 20 games for the Golden Knights this season.

He logged over 24 minutes of ice time in the Golden Knights' 2-1 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 22, but has not played in a game since and was placed on IR four days later.

Theodore's 18 points rank tied for eighth amongst defenceman in the NHL to this point in the season.

The Golden Knights (14-5-4) sit atop the Western Conference standings with 32 points entering play on Nov. 29.