The Vegas Golden Knights acquiring forward Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks pending a trade call, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and Pierre LeBrun.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Golden Knights are sending a 2025 first-round pick and forward David Edstrom to the Sharks, while third-round picks in 2025 and 2027 head back to Vegas. Dreger adds the Sharks will retain 17 per cent of Hertl's salary, bringing his cap hit to $6.75 million.

Hertl is in the second year of an eight-year, $65.1 million deal that pays him $8.137 million annually. The 30-year-old has 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 48 games so far this season.

The Prague native has been sidelined since Feb. 12 after having loose cartilage cleaned out of his knee. The Sharks said after the procedure he was expected to miss several weeks, but LeBrun reported Friday Hertl is expected to return before the playoffs.

The deal ends an 11-year run for Hertl in San Jose and comes just under two years after inking an eight-year contract extension. He has 218 goals and 484 points in 712 regular season games spread out over 11 NHL seasons. He was selected No. 17 overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The move to bring in Hertl is just one of a few big splashes made by Vegas leading up to the 2024 deadline, including getting defenceman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames and Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals.

Edstrom, 19, was Vegas' first-round pick from last year's draft. He has six goals and 11 assists in 42 games so far this season for Frolunda HC in the Swedish league.