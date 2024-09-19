Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will not play this year as he is set to miss a third straight season.

"Robin will not be reporting to the club this year," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday. "He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and (Vegas) are working through.

"Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will."

Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov are currently slated to share the net this season for the Golden Knights, who have made the playoffs in six of the past seven years.

Lehner, 33, was ruled out for the 2022-23 season just prior to the campaign, with the team announcing he would undergo hip surgery and has not played since.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Lehner appeared in 44 games in 2021-22, his 12th in the NHL. He was 23-17-2 with a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .907 save percentage.

Lehner is entering the last of a five-year, $25 million deal.