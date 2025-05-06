The Vegas Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the first period of their second-round series opener at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas opened the scoring just 2:13 into the opening frame on the power play.

With Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the box on a double-minor for high-sticking on Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore’s point shot got deflected twice on the way to the net as Mark Stone got the last touch past Calvin Pickard for the 1-0 lead.

Stone put the Golden Knights up 2-0 with his second of the game halfway through the period as he picked up a pass from Jack Eichel to walk in and beat Pickard.

The Oilers got on the board with three and a half minutes to go as Corey Perry took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored past goaltender Adin Hill to cut the lead in half.

Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo was declared out prior to the game due to illness.

Edmonton is coming off a six-game series win over the Los Angeles Kings in the first round while Vegas also dispatched the Minnesota Wild in six games.