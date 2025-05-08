The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 after 20 minutes in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Thursday.

Vegas converted on its second power-play attempt to open the scoring on Victor Olofsson’s goal just under nine minutes into the first frame.

Calvin Pickard got the start in goal for the Oilers and Adin Hill took the crease for the Golden Knights.

The Oilers earned a 4-2 win in the series opener on Tuesday.

Vegas finished first in the Pacific Division with a record of 50-22-10 during the regular season, while the Oilers were third at 48-29-5.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday.