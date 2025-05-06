The Vegas Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the second period of their second-round series tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

There were no goals scored in the second period as the Oilers outshot the Golden Knights 12-1 in the period.

Edmonton got their first power play of the game five minutes into the second period with Vegas forward Nicolas Roy in the box for holding but the Oilers failed to capitalize on the man advantage. They got a second power play midway through the period as Vegas defenceman Zach Whitecloud went off for tripping but Edmonton did not score.

In the first period, Vegas opened the scoring just 2:13 into the game on the power play.

With Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the box on a double minor for high-sticking on Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore’s point shot got deflected twice on the way to the net as Mark Stone got the last touch to get the puck past Calvin Pickard for the 1-0 lead.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead halfway through the period as he picked up a pass from Jack Eichel to walk in and beat Pickard.

Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo was announced out for tonight prior to the game due to illness.

Edmonton is coming off a six-game series win over the Los Angeles Kings in the first round while Vegas also dispatched the Minnesota Wild in six games in the opening round of the playoffs.