Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left Saturday's Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period and will not return.

Stone departed with 6:20 left in the opening frame and was not on the Vegas bench to start the second. Stone had one shot on goal and was a minus-1 in 5:54 of ice time before departing.

On his last shift before leaving, Stone lost his footing and bumped into Edmonton's Corey Perry, who was skating by. The Golden Knights did not say where Stone incurred the injury.

The 32-year-old has four goals and four assists for eight points in eight playoff games so far this spring entering Saturday. He had 19 goals and 48 assists for 67 points in 66 games during the regular season.

Game 4 between the Oilers and Golden Knights will go Monday evening in Edmonton. The Oilers won the first two games of the series in Las Vegas earlier this week.