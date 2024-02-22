Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, Stone's injury is not related to his back. He suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators.

The 31-year-old has 16 goals and 53 points in 56 games this season.

A sixth-round pick (178th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2010 NHL Draft, Stone was dealt to Vegas at the 2019 trade deadline. He captained the Golden Knights to the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

He is in the fifth season of an eight-year, $76 million with an average annual value of $9.5 million.

The Winnipeg, Man. native has scored 212 goals with 567 points in 640 career NHL games split between the Senators and Golden Knights. In 95 postseason games, he has 34 goals and 74 points.