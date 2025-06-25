Reilly Smith is staying in Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed the veteran forward to a one-year, $2 million deal ahead of unrestricted free agency.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes the deal has a no-trade clause.

Smith, 34, finished last season with the Golden Knights after being acquired from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Brendan Brisson and a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He had 13 goals and 40 points in 79 games split between the Rangers and Golden Knights and added three goals and four points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Drafted 69th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2009, Smith has 226 goals and 553 points in 919 career games split between the Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Rangers.

Smith helped the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history in 2023 after recording four goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games. He also recorded five goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games in 2018 to help the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.