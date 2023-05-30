The Vegas Golden Knights reversed course from 2018 on Monday, electing not to touch the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl this time around.

The Golden Knights took pictures with the trophy after defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final but avoided contact after celebrating with the trophy during their inaugural season in 2018 and losing in the Stanley Cup Final.

"We touched it a lot the first year, and it didn't work well for us," forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "Hopefully, it goes around. We've worked hard to be in that position, but that's not the one we want to touch here."

NHL.com reports the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl has rarely been raised in recent history, with only the Golden Knights in 2018 and Colorado Avalanche last season touching the trophy since 2007. The Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup in six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I asked the guys. I'm not a superstitious guy at all, so I was game for whatever they decided," Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy added. "It's their moment. If they wanted to pass it around, great. If not, that's fine by me too."

Vegas will take on the Florida Panthers in this year's Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers, who entered the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's lowest seed, celebrated with the Prince of Wales Trophy after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

"The last thing that we're going to do is be is superstitious about not touching it," forward Matthew Tkachuk said afterwards. "Like, nobody said we were even going to make the playoffs. I think it's pretty cool to touch it, carry it around and take pictures with it. We earned that thing.

"[We] definitely didn't do it the easy way. We earned it. I feel like if you're blocking shots, taking hits, doing whatever it takes to win a trophy like that, you might as well enjoy it."

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Saturday in Vegas.