The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Shea Theodore to a seven-year, $51.975 million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $7.425 million.

Theodore, 29, has spent the last eight seasons with the Golden Knights after joining them in their inaugural campaign. He helped them win their first-ever Stanley Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

In 503 career NHL games played with the Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, the Langley, BC native has 72 goals and 313 points. His 296 points in a Golden Knights uniform ranks third in team history, and he ranks fourth in games played in franchise history with 450.

More to come.