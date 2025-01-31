The Vegas Golden Knights have signed winger Brandon Saad to a one-year, prorated $1.5 million contract for the remainder of the season following his contract termination with the St. Louis Blues.

Saad did not last long on the free agent market, reaching a deal with Vegas shortly after he became he eligible to sign after clearing unconditional waivers at 2pm ET Friday.

As part of the termination, Saad walked away from the remaining season-plus of his five-year, $22.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million, which was set to expire in 2026.

Saad cleared waivers earlier this week and elected to end his contract with the Blues rather than be sent to the AHL.

The 32-year-old forward has seven goals and 16 points in 43 games this season, which was his fourth with the Blues. He has not recorded a point in six straight games and has not scored since netting a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3.

In 2023-24, he scored 26 goals with 42 points in 82 games.

A second-round pick (43rd overall) by Chicago in 2011, Saad helped the Blackhawks win Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

In 906 career NHL games, the Pittsburgh native has 260 goals and 515 points split between the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Blues.