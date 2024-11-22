The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Brett Howden to a five-year, $12.5 million contract extension.

The 26-year-old winger will now be under contract through the 2029-30 NHL season at an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Howden, playing out the last of a two-year, $3.8 million contract, has eight goals and nine points in 20 games this season. He had eight goals and 19 points in 72 games last season, adding a goal and an assist in seven playoff games.

Selected 27th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2016 draft, Howden was acquired by the Golden Knights in 2021.

The Calgary native has 47 goals and 110 points by 371 career games.

Follow every deal with TSN.ca's Signing Tracker.