The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Maxime Comtois to a professional tryout agreement on Tuesday.

Comtois was a unrestricted free agent after the Anaheim Ducks elected not to issue him a qualifying offer in June.

✍️ We have signed Maxime Comtois to a PTO agreement! #VegasBorn https://t.co/nqhl8F49b2 — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 12, 2023

The 24-year-old posted nine goals and 19 points in 64 games with the Ducks last season.

A second-round pick of the Ducks in the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois had a breakout season in 2020-21, posting 16 goals and 33 points in 52 games, but has failed to reach those marks again since.

He has 38 goals and 86 points in 210 career NHL games, all with the Ducks.