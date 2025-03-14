The Vegas Golden Knights are signing goaltender Adin Hill to a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $6.25 million, comes one day after Hill posted a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old netminder has a 24-11-4 record this season with a .906 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average with four shutouts. He had spent the season playing out the last of a two-year deal carrying a $4.9 million cap hit.

Hill backstopped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in his first season with the team in 2023. He was acquired by Vegas the previous off-season from the San Jose Sharks for a fourth-round draft pick.

A third-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2015, the Comox, B.C. native has a career record of 88-62-12 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA.



Golden Knights keep locking up pending free agents

Hill is the fifth member of the Golden Knights to be re-signed this season after entering the year on an expiring contract.

The Golden Knights signed defenceman Shea Theodore to a seven-year, $51.975 million extension on Oct. 24, inked blueluner Brayden McNabb and forward Brett Howden to extensions in November, and signed Keegan Kolesar to a three-year, $7.5 million extension on Dec. 13.

In-season additions Brandon Saad and Reilly Smith remain scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer, along with Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson and goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Despite the $7.5 million rise in the salary cap for next season, the Golden Knights currently project to have just $10.49 million in space next summer, per PuckPedia, with 17 players under contract.