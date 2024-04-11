The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year extension.

Noah Hanifin extension:

24-25, $1M base salary, $8.5M SB

25-26, $1.6M salary, $7.9M SB

26-27, $2M salary, $7.5M SB

27-28, $2M salary, $5.5M SB

28-29, $5.7M salary

29-30, $5.7M salary

30-31, $5.7M salary

31-32, $5.7M salary



TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Hanifin will earn $7.35 million per season with a full no-trade clause for the first six years. He will receive $29.4 million in signing bonus money across the life of the deal.

Hanifin was acquired by Vegas on March 6 from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Daniil Miromanov, a first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick. Philadelphia received a fifth-round selection for retaining half of his salary.

He has 13 goals and 44 points in 77 games this season split between the Golden Knights and Flames.

Drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, Hanifin spent the first three seasons of his career there before being dealt to Calgary in June 2018 along with Elias Lindholm in a blockbuster trade that sent Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox to Carolina.

He is in the final season of a six-year, $29.7 million contract with an AAV of $4.95 million.

The Boston, Mass. native has appeared in 675 career NHL games, scoring 62 goals with 283 points split between the Hurricanes, Flames and Golden Knights.