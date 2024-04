The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year extension.

We Noah guy that’s sticking around for a while 😏



The Golden Knights have signed Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension!!!! 🙌#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/QIf5HhOZIU — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 11, 2024

Financial terms were not disclosed.

More to come.