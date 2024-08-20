Veteran forward Tanner Pearson, who most recently played for the Montreal Canadiens, signed a professional tryout agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Pearson, 32, has also suited up for the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks since being drafted in the first round (30th overall) by the Kings in 2012.

The Kitchener, Ont., native tallied five goals and eight assists in 54 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24.

Pearson has 138 goals and 147 helpers for 285 points in 644 career regular-season games.