The Vegas Golden Knights have signed veteran forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year, $775,000 deal, it was announced Friday.

Pearson, 32, was previously participating in the team’s training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

He had two goals and one assist in four games with the Golden Knights in the pre-season. The 32-year-old had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 54 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Kitchener, Ont., native is a veteran of 11 NHL seasons, spending the majority of his time with the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, helping the Kings to a Stanley Cup victory in 2014. He also played 44 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018-19 season.

In 644 career regular season games, Pearson has 138 goals and 147assists for a total of 285 points.

The Golden Knights will open the 2024-25 season on next Wednesday at home against the Colorado Avalanche.