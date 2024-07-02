The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Victor Olofsson to a one-year, $1.075 million deal.

Olofsson, 28, played 51 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season, recording seven goals and 15 points.

He is coming off a two-year, $4.75 million deal he signed with the Sabres in July of 2022.

The 5-foot-11 winger’s best season came during the 2022-23 campaign when he registered 28 goals and 40 points in 75 games.

Drafted 181st overall by the Sabres in 2014, Olofsson played his entire six-season career in Buffalo, recording 90 goals and 182 points in 314 games.

The Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2021 World Championship, recording three goals and four points in a ninth-place finish.