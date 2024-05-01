The Vegas Golden Knights are making a change in net, as head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Wednesday that Adin Hill will get the start in their crucial Game 5 against the Dallas Stars.

Logan Thompson started the first four games of the series, allowing a total of 10 goals with a .921 save percentage.

"I thought Logan has played well, put us in a good spot ... He's done his job," Cassidy said. "Adin has been through this, so that's a little bit that goes into the decision. He's an experienced guy that's come into this situation before."

Hill, 27, had an inconsistent regular season for the Golden Knights. He started the season 10-2-2 with a .935 save percentage and 1.87 goals against average before a lower-body injury.

He won his first four starts after returning in mid-January but has been inconsistent and dealt with more injuries since. He is 5-9 with an .876 save percentage and 3.76 GAA since Feb. 12.

Hill was thrust into an unexpected starring role for the Golden Knights in last year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

When Thompson missed last year's postseason with a lower-body injury, and then-backup Laurent Brossoit got injured in the second round, Hill went 11-4 with a .932 save percentage the rest of the playoffs.

"Start of the playoffs, we figured we probably have to use both goaltenders. That's how we ran our team this year," Cassidy said.

Game 5 of the series goes Wednesday night in Dallas. The road team won each of the first four games of the series.