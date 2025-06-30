The Vegas Golden Knights have traded restricted free-agent defenceman Nicolas Hague to the Nashville Predators, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Hague then signed a four-year, $22 million extension with the Predators that carries an AAV of $5.5 million.

The Golden Knights will receive defenceman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons in return.

Hague, 26, recorded five goals and 12 points in 68 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season while averaging 17:00 of ice time.

He added two assists in 11 playoff games while averaging 16:13 of ice time before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a three-year, $6.88 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2.29 million

Hague helped the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup title in 2023, recording two goals and six points in 22 playoff games while averaging 18:34 of ice time.

Drafted 34th overall by the Golden Knights in 2017, Hague has 20 goals and 83 points in 364 career games.

Lauzon, 28, played 28 games last season, recording one assist. He has 14 goals and 45 points in 316 career games with the Predators, Seattle Kraken, and Boston Bruins.

Sissons, 31, recorded seven goals and 21 points in 72 games last season. The veteran has spent his entire career in Nashville, totalling 95 goals and 221 points in 690 games since being selected 50th overall by the club in the 2012 NHL Draft.