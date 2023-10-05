Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud is considered week-to-week after undergoing successful surgery for an upper-body injury, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Whitecloud, 26, suffered the injury during the team's 3-2 pre-season loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 25 and was ruled out for the remainder of the pre-season on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman recorded five goals and 15 points in 61 games last season. He added two goals and eight points in 22 playoff games to help the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup victory.

Whitecloud was signed by the Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent in March of 2018 and played his entire five-season career in Vegas, recording 15 goals and 44 points in 186 games.

The Brandon, Man., native is on the second year of a six-year, $16.5 million deal and was expected to be paired with Nic Hague on the team's third pairing.