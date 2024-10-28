NEW YORK — Vegas right-wing Mark Stone, Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros and Dallas centre Matt Duchene have been named the NHL's three stars of the week

Stone led the league with eight points (two goals, six assists) in three games last week.

The Golden Knights captain led the league with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) heading into a game Monday night against visiting Calgary.

Saros stopped 60 of the 62 shots he faced, picking up two wins with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout, to propel the Predators to a perfect three-win week on the heels of a 0-5-0 start to the season.

Duchene tallied three goals and three assists in three games for the Stars.

