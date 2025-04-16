It appears the Dallas Stars could be without their top defenceman in a challenging first-round matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that it remains possible Miro Heiskanen will miss the entire first-round series after undergoing knee surgery on Feb. 4.

"Right now there are hoping he'll be available for that round one series, but I think it's not much more than hope at this point in time," Johnston explained on Insider Trading Tuesday. "It does sound like from sources close to the situation, it's very possible Heiskanen is not available at all during the first round to the Dallas Stars. He had a knee surgery, has been out since the end of January. He did resume skating at the end of March, but that's a pretty long period of time to be recovering.

"Obviously, when it comes to the playoffs, sometimes those injury timelines get shrunk and guys find a way to get back in the lineup, but right now it's far from a certainty we'll see Heiskanen in that first-round series."

The 25-year-old Heiskanen has five goals and 25 points in 50 games this season while leading the Stars in average ice time at 25:09.

The Stars are limping into the playoffs amid a six-game winless skid and have one game remaining against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Veteran forward Tyler Seguin is expected to return to the Stars lineup Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 1. Seguin posted nine goals and 20 points in 19 games before undergoing hip surgery.