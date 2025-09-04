Veteran defenceman Marco Scandella announced his retirement on Thursday after not playing professionally last season.

Scandella, 35, last played with the St. Louis Blues during the 2023-24 campaign, recording two goals and eight points in 65 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time. He spent that year playing out the last of a four-year, $13.1 million deal signed in April of 2020.

The 6-foot-3 blueliner's best season came during the 2014-15 campaign, registering 11 goals and 23 points in 64 games with the Minnesota Wild.

Drafted 55th overall by the Wild in 2008, Scandella has 51 goals and 170 points in 784 career games split between the Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and Blues.