Jack Johnson has returned to the Columbus Blue Jackets on a one-year, $775,000 contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson spent seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2012-2018. He returns to the franchise after playing for four different teams over the past six seasons, including two separate stints with the Colorado Avalanche.

The 37-year-old had three goals and 16 points in 80 games this season with the Avalanche, who he won the Stanley Cup with in 2022.

“Jack Johnson is a consummate professional who has been a very good player and leader in this league for many years and will be a great asset to our team, particularly the young defensemen we have in our organization,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He is in tremendous shape, plays a simple, hard game, has won a Stanley Cup and has great passion for this city and organization and we are thrilled to welcome him back.”

Selected third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 draft, Johnson has 77 goals and 336 points in 1,187 career games.