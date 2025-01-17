Veteran defenceman John Klingberg is returning to the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers on a one-year, $1 million pro-rated contract, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Klingberg was a free agent and has not played an NHL game since Nov. 11, 2023.

Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading that several teams had interest in Klingberg, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

Klingberg spent last season with the Maple Leafs after inking a one-year, $4.15 million deal as a free agent earlier that summer. He had five assists and was a minus-7 in 14 games with the team before undergoing season-ending surgery on his hip.

Drafted 131st overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 draft, Klingberg has 81 goals and 412 points in 633 career games split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Maple Leafs.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native represented his country four times at the World Championship and helped his country win back-to-back gold medals in 2017 and 2018.